13 hours ago
Nigeria says has rescued oil firm staff kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram
#World News
July 26, 2017 / 6:06 PM / 13 hours ago

Nigeria says has rescued oil firm staff kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's military has rescued all state oil firm staff kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram militants, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The corpses of nine soldiers and a civilian were also recovered, the military said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said suspected members of the Islamist insurgency had kidnapped 10 members of a university research team the firm had contracted to prospect for oil in Nigeria's northeast.

NNPC did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

