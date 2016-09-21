LAGOS Nigerian troops have been fighting with the Boko Haram militant group over control of a northeastern town, the army said on Wednesday.

The army had made a push to take Mallam Fatori, a remote town near Lake Chad, when Boko Haram moved in reinforcements, army spokesman Sani Usman said in a statement.

"The troops killed several of the Boko Haram terrorists in the resulting encounter and subsequently had to withdraw to a vantage position," he said. No more details were immediately available. "The operation is continuing."

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing)