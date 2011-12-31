Women weep over their loved ones who died in the Christmas day bomb explosion at St. Theresa's Catholic church in Madalla, just outside the capital Abuja December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A woman weeps over her loved ones who died in the Christmas day bomb explosion at St. Theresa's Catholic church in Madalla, just outside the capital Abuja December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A girl who was injured during the Christmas day bomb explosion holds a bottle at St. Theresa's Catholic church in Madalla, just outside the capital Abuja December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of emergency on Saturday on parts of northern Nigeria plagued by a by a violent Islamist insurgency, and said he would shut any borders with other nations in those areas covered by the decree.

"I have in the exercise in the powers conferred on me ... declared a state of emergency in the following parts of the federation," Jonathan told state TV, before going on to list the northern local governments affected by the decree.

"The temporary closure of our borders in the affected areas is only an interim measure designed to address the current security challenges and will be resumed as soon as normalcy is restored," he added, in a speech addressing deadly Christmas Day bombings by the Boko Haram sect a week ago.

(Reporting by Tim Cocks)