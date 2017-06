LAGOS Boko Haram has released 82 girls kidnapped in 2014 in the northern Nigerian town of Chibok in exchange for members of the militant group held by authorities, the Nigerian presidency said on Saturday.

Nigeria thanked Switzerland and the International Committee of the Red Cross for helping to release the girls in "lenghty negotiations", the presidency said on its Twitter account.

