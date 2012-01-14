ABUJA Nigerian unions and President Goodluck Jonathan met late into the night Saturday but failed to reach a compromise over the removal of fuel subsidies that has raised fears of a shutdown of Nigeria's oil industry, a union leader said.
"The meeting is not deadlocked but we have not reached a compromise," Nigeria Labour Congress President Abdulwaheed Omar told reporters. "We will meet and return to talk with the government. Our position is that they should suspend the increase in the pump prices and then we will suspend the strike and start negotiation."
