Asari Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta People Volunteers Force, waves during a march in support of Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan on fuel subsidies removal in the oil hub city of Port Hacourt, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Austine Ekeinde

ABUJA Nigerian unions and President Goodluck Jonathan met late into the night Saturday but failed to reach a compromise over the removal of fuel subsidies that has raised fears of a shutdown of Nigeria's oil industry, a union leader said.

"The meeting is not deadlocked but we have not reached a compromise," Nigeria Labour Congress President Abdulwaheed Omar told reporters. "We will meet and return to talk with the government. Our position is that they should suspend the increase in the pump prices and then we will suspend the strike and start negotiation."

(Reporting by Felix Onuah