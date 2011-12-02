ABUJA Two Americans abducted off the Nigerian coast last month from a vessel contracted to the Chevron oil company have been released, the U.S. embassy in Abuja said on Friday.

A Mexican citizen was also released, Nigerian security sources said. The embassy gave no further details about how they were freed but the sources said ransom demands had been discussed.

Eight pirates boarded the oil supply vessel contracted to the U.S. energy giant on November 17, taking the three hostages.

Recent attacks on ships off the Nigerian coast and other countries in the Gulf of Guinea are threatening the region's position as an emerging trade hub that is an increasingly important source of oil and other commodities for world markets.

(Reporting by Joe Brock)