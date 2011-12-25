VATICAN CITY The Vatican on Sunday condemned the Christmas day blast at a Catholic church in Nigeria that killed more than 15 people as blind and absurd "terrorist violence" that enflames hate.

"We are close to the suffering of the Nigerian Church and the entire Nigerian people so tried by terrorist violence, even in these days that should be of joy and peace," Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi told Reuters.

He called the attack "another manifestation of blind and absurd violence which has no respect for human life and seeks to enflame more hate and confusion".

He said the Vatican hoped that "this senseless violence does not weaken the will of the Nigerian people to live peacefully and promote dialogue in their country".

