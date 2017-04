MAIDUGURI, Nigeria A bomb went off inside a mosque near the Monday Market in Nigeria's northeastern city Maiduguri in Borno state on Saturday afternoon, residents and a security source said.

"I was walking towards the mosque when the bomb went off inside," resident Ibrahim Mohamed told Reuters.

Many casualties are feared, the sources said, as people were heading there for prayer.

(Reporting By Lanre Ola and Ardo Abdallah in Bauchi, Writing by Julia Payne; editing by Ralph Boulton)