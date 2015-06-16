Security officers stand at the site of a suicide bombing in Ndjamena, Chad, June 15, 2015. At least 27 people, including four suspected Boko Haram Islamist fighters, were killed and 100 others were injured on Monday in two attacks in Chad's capital, N'Djamena, which the... REUTERS/Moumine Ngarmbassa

WASHINGTON The United States plans to provide $5 million (£3.2 million) to help support a regional military force fighting Nigeria's Islamist militant group Boko Haram, a state department official said on Tuesday.

Boko Haram last year held a vast swathe of territory in northeastern Nigeria of just over 30,000 square kilometres (11,500 square miles), about the size of Belgium. The militants have since been beaten back but are still blamed for isolated attacks such as in Chad's capital on Monday where at least 27 people were killed.

The United States is already providing bilateral aid to Chad, Niger and Cameroon for logistics and other equipment worth about $34 million, the official said.

The additional funding for the new force, composed of troops from Nigeria, Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Benin, will be channelled via the African Union.

