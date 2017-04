BAUCHI, Nigeria A suicide bomber blew himself up outside the house of a legislator in the northeast Nigerian town of Potiskum on Sunday, killing 10 people, two security sources told Reuters.

The bomber walked up to the house of Sabo Garbu, a member of the house of representatives in the federal government, before detonating the explosives.

