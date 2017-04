N'DJAMENA Chadian soldiers killed 13 fighters from Islamist militant group Boko Haram in a battle in the Nigerian town of Gambaru on Wednesday, the army said in a statement, adding that one Chadian soldier was killed.

Chadian troops are in Gambaru as part of a regional offensive against Boko Haram, whose militants have started staging cross-border raids in addition to attacks inside Nigeria as part of a campaign to establish a caliphate.

