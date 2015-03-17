YAOUNDE A group of Nigerian Boko Haram insurgents attacked a village in the far north region of Cameroon on Tuesday, killing at least one civilian, a senior military officer said.

The militants rode on motorbikes into Golfo, about 3 km (1.86 miles) from the Nigerian border and started shooting at a crowd, the officer said.

"They killed a civilian and wounded two others before riding back into Nigeria," he said by telephone from Maroua.

A local newspaper, L’Oeil du Sahel, reported that two people were killed in the attack.

Armies from Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger have launched an offensive to end Boko Haram's six-year insurgency which has killed thousands and threatened the stability of the region.

The Nigerian army said on Tuesday it had repelled Boko Haram from all but three local government districts in the northeast, claiming victory for its offensive against the Islamist insurgents less than two weeks before a presidential election.

