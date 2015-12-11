DOUALA/YAOUNDE, Cameroon A suicide bomber killed 10 people in Cameroon's Far North region, military and political sources said, in an attack thought to have been carried out by Boko Haram militants.

At least two bombers sought to participate in the attack on Kolofata near the town's stadium, although only one of the devices detonated, the sources said. Authorities found a device for the second would-be bomber who fled the scene.

Islamist Boko Haram, which wants to establish a caliphate in northeastern Nigeria, has taken some of its intensifying attacks across the borders of neighbouring countries.

Communications Minister Issa Tchiroma confirmed the Kolofata attack, but said that seven people were killed and 27 wounded.

Suicide bombings, often performed by young women, have become regular occurrences in the Far North region.

Along with Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Benin, Cameroon has contributed troops to an 8,700-strong regional task force dedicated to fighting Boko Haram, although joint operations have yet to begin.

The United States has also sent troops to supply intelligence and other assistance.

Last week Cameroon's army said it had killed 100 members of the group and freed 900 hostages, although analysts and security sources suggested that scale might be exaggerated.

The government denies Boko Haram holds territory in Cameroon. The group has killed thousands of people and forced 2.5 million to flee their homes in the Lake Chad region where Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad meet.

