Down in polls, France's Le Pen targets immigration for boost
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
YAOUNDE Cameroon's army killed 92 members of Islamist militant group Boko Haram and freed 850 villagers in a joint operation with Nigerian forces, the government of Cameroon said on Friday.
The operation in the Nigerian village of Kumshe, close to the border with Cameroon, was conducted under the auspices of a multinational force fighting Boko Haram, the statement from Communications Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary said.
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.