YAOUNDE Cameroon's army killed 92 members of Islamist militant group Boko Haram and freed 850 villagers in a joint operation with Nigerian forces, the government of Cameroon said on Friday.

The operation in the Nigerian village of Kumshe, close to the border with Cameroon, was conducted under the auspices of a multinational force fighting Boko Haram, the statement from Communications Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary said.

