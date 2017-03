DAKAR Fifteen people were killed and 130 injured in a series of suicide attacks on Lake Chad's Koulfoua island involving four bombers, Chad's state TV said on Saturday.

"The provisional death toll is 19 dead, including the four kamikazes, and 130 injured," the brief statement said.

The death toll given earlier in the day by security sources was higher at around 30.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Richard Balmforth)