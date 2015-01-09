DAMATURU Shooting and heavy artillery fire were heard on the outskirts of Damaturu in northeastern Nigeria on Friday, a Reuters witness said.

No further details were immediately available.

Suspected Boko Haram militants raided Damaturu - the capital of Yobe state and 130 km (80 miles) from Maiduguri, the capital of the Islamist fighters' Borno state stronghold - in early December. The military used ground and air forces to repel them.

(The story corrects to show Borno state is Boko Haram's stronghold not Borno's capital of Maiduguri)

(Reporting by Joe Hemba; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Louise Ireland)