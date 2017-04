NIAMEY Two female suicide bombers blew themselves up on Wednesday in the Niger frontier town of Diffa, two security sources said following days of cross-border attacks by Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram.

One of the sources said he believed there were no other victims in the attack but it was not possible to immediately verify the information.

