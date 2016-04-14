Death toll in Egypt church bombing reaches 21, 50 injured: state television
CAIRO The death toll in a church bombing in the Egyptian Nile Delta city of Tanta has climbed to 21, with 50 more injured, state television said on Sunday.
WASHINGTON Nigeria has made progress in combating Boko Haram although the Islamist militant group is still a threat, the White House said on Thursday, adding that the United States has assisted Nigerian authorities working to secure the release of schoolgirls kidnapped by the militants.
"The threat still remains and it is quite serious, and it is why the United States continues to be committed to supporting them as they counter that threat," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily press briefing.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Eric Walsh and Alana Wise; editing by Grant McCool)
WASHINGTON A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving towards the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea's advancing weapons programme.