U.S. indicts Russian spies, hackers over massive Yahoo hack
WASHINGTON The U.S. government on Wednesday unsealed charges against two Russian spies and two criminal hackers for allegedly pilfering 500 million Yahoo user accounts in 2014.
PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday the Nigerian rebel group Boko Haram was now a threat to west and central Africa and it was linked to other militants, including al Qaeda's North African arm.
"Boko Haram is a major threat for all of western Africa and now central Africa with proven links to AQIM (al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb) and other terrorist organisations," Hollande told a summit of African leaders in Paris.
A comprehensive plan to exchange information, coordinate action and protect borders needed to be put in place immediately, he said.
(Reporting By John Irish)
BERLIN A suspicious package found at the German Finance Ministry in Berlin on Wednesday contained explosives, police said, adding that the item was found in an area where mail is processed.
BEIRUT A U.N. agency published a report on Wednesday accusing Israel of imposing an "apartheid regime" of racial discrimination on the Palestinian people, and said it was the first time a U.N. body had clearly made the charge.