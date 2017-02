Please be advised that the Nigeria story issued on November 18, 2012, reporting that a video showed Nigerian troops shooting unarmed captives, is withdrawn.

The story is withdrawn because questions have been raised about the date and location of the video.

The following story has been withdrawn:

(Editing by Jim Loney)