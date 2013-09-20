ABUJA A shootout in Nigeria's capital between security forces and suspected Boko Haram Islamist gunmen early on Friday killed at least seven people, a doctor said at the hospital where the bodies were brought in.

Nigeria's secret service said Nigerian forces and Boko Haram clashed near the Apo residential compound for lawmakers in Abuja, the first clash involving Islamist militants in the capital this year.

The doctor, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak, was in a morgue near the compound, where a Reuters reporter saw a police truck stacked with bodies.

