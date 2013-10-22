German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Nigerian troops killed 37 Boko Haram Islamist militants in combined air and ground strikes on one of their bases in the northeast, the military said on Tuesday.
The offensive on Monday targeted a camp in the remote area of Alagarno, a military statement said.
Nigerian forces have stepped up operations against the Islamist sect Boko Haram since May, when President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of emergency in three states in the northeast.
It has so far failed to quell an insurgency still seen as the biggest security threat to Africa's top oil producing nation.
"The operation ... involved a coordinated ground and air assault by troops," said the statement from Captain Aliyu Ibrahim Danja, spokesman for Nigerian troops in the northeast.
"A total of 37 terrorists were killed in the fire fight while several others fled with gunshot wounds. Arms and ammunitions were also recovered," it added.
Boko Haram is fighting to establish a strictly Islamic state in religiously mixed Nigeria. While the offensive against it appears to have scattered the movement, it has also triggered reprisal attacks against civilians suspected of cooperating with the authorities.
Hundreds of people, mostly civilians, have been killed by the militants in the past three months.
(Reporting by Lanre Ola; writing by Tim Cocks; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 members of a Kurdish militia had been killed in Syria in the last week in what appeared to mark an escalation of clashes with the U.S.-backed YPG group vying for control of areas along Turkey's border.
SHANGHAI/SEOUL Pressure in China on travel firms forced airlines and cruise operators to cut routes to South Korea, as the fallout spread on Friday from a diplomatic row over Seoul's plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system against Beijing's objections.