DAMATURU/MAIDUGURI Nigeria Boko Haram gunmen attacked a Nigerian military base and adjacent police barracks simultaneously in the northeastern town of Buni Yadi on Tuesday, killing at least 24 security personnel, security sources and witness said.

The attack occurred not far from where the Islamist insurgents shot or burned to death 59 pupils at a boarding school in February.

