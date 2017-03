MAIDUGURI Nigeria - Boko Haram insurgents have seized an unguarded town in northeast Nigeria without a shot being fired, witnesses said on Wednesday.

"They went preaching in the whole town asking people to leave government work and join them to do the work of Allah," said Musa Abdullahi, a trader who escaped from the town of Bara, in Yobe state.

