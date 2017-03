MAIDUGURI Nigerian warplanes bombarded training camps and caches of weapons and vehicles belonging to the Islamist group Boko Haram in the northeasterly Samibisa forest on Thursday, the military said.

"The death of a large number of terrorists has been recorded while many others are also scampering all over the forest and out of the struck bases," defence spokesman Major-General Chris Olukolade said.

Some of the 200 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram escaped from Samibisa last year.

(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Additional reporting by Felix Onuah in Abuja; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Kevin Liffey)