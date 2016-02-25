YOLA, Nigeria Several explosives seized from Boko Haram militants blew up at a police station in northern Nigeria on Thursday, killing at least four people and wounding several others, officials said.

The devices stored in a police station went off when an officer tried moving them, said Ahmed Sajo, Adamawa state information commissioner in Yola, where the explosion happened.

"Many police (officers) are feared dead," he said. The national emergency agency NEMA put the death toll at four.

Officials said some of the explosives had been confiscated from Boko Haram, a jihadist group which has been waging a seven-year insurgency in northern Nigeria, which has killed thousands and displaced more than two million.

