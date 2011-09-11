JOS, Nigeria An explosion shook an outdoor bar in the central Nigerian town of Jos Sunday, a military spokesman said, the latest unrest in a region where religious clashes have killed over 70 people in recent weeks.

A popular open air venue, known as West of Mines, was cordoned off following the blast.

A spokesman for the military Special Task Force meant to keep order in Plateau State, of which Jos is the capital, said the explosion was a continuation of a cycle of violence between Christian and Muslim gangs that flared up last month.

He did not say what caused the explosion or if there were casualties.

