JOS, Nigeria Simultaneous bombs exploded at a bus station and opposite a university in the central Nigerian city of Jos on Thursday, a witness said.

"There was a loud explosion opposition the university along the Bauchi road, and another one at the Bauchi road motor park," Garba Musa, a newspaper vendor along the road, told Reuters by telephone.

