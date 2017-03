KANO, Nigeria Suspected Islamist gunmen riding on motorbikes shot dead five people in Nigeria's main northern city of Kano on Tuesday, witnesses and a hospital source who received the bodies said.

Two others were wounded. The attack came barely a day after suspected Islamists killed 18 people in a market town in northeast Nigeria.

