LAGOS Five explosions and a burst of gunfire hit an opposition rally in the town of Okrika in southern Nigeria's oil producing Rivers state on Tuesday, wounding several people, witness and the governor of the state said.

Opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Rotimi Amaechi was not at the rally. The town is home to Patience Jonathan, the wife of President Goodluck Jonathan.

Rivers state has been struck with several bomb blasts in the build up to an election now set for March 28, none of them fatal. This one targeted the rally of APC governorship aspirant Dakuku Peterside.

Amaechi blamed the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP).

"It is intimidation. They don't want people to come out and vote because they know they'll lose," he said.

The PDP spokesman for Rivers state Emmanuel Okah said it was a clash between rival "cultists", Nigerian university gangs that combine occult rituals with criminal activities.

The police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Additional reporting by Emmanuel Okolie in Port Harcourt; Editing by Alison Williams)