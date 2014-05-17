PARIS Chad's President Idriss Deby said on Saturday countries neighbouring Nigeria were ready to wage war against Islamist militant group Boko Haram as fears mount the group will spread beyond its borders and destabilise the wider region.

"There is determination to tackle this situation head on ... to launch a war, a total war on Boko Haram," he said after a meeting in Paris to define a common strategy to fight the Islamist group.

