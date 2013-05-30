KANO, Nigeria Nigerian authorities said on Thursday they had arrested three Lebanese nationals in northern Nigeria on weapons charges and one of them had admitted to being a member of Hezbollah.

The three suspects were arrested between May 16 and May 28 in the north's biggest city of Kano, the military spokesman for Kano Captain Ikedichi Iweha said in a statement.

Authorities said landmines were among the weapons found.

