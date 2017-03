NEW YORK/SAO PAULO Latin American mobile service provider NII Holdings Inc is planning to explore strategic alternatives for its Brazilian unit, which operates under the Nextel brand, according to people familiar with the matter.

NII, which has a market capitalisation of about $700 million, has spoken to investment banks in recent weeks about hiring a financial adviser to explore its options, including a potential sale, the people said this week.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. NII provided no immediate comment.

Nextel Brazil is by far the largest part of NII Holdings' business. NII Holdings filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in September 2014 after struggling with $5.8 billion in debt and fierce competition in Brazil and Mexico.

The Reston, Virginia-company emerged from bankruptcy in June under the control of bondholders that included Aurelius Capital Management. Its shares starting trading again on Nasdaq in July, and the company appointed a new president of the Brazilian unit in August.

NII sold its Mexican wireless business in January for $1.875 billion to AT&T Inc and has since also divested businesses in Chile and Peru. It also struck a $178 million deal to sell its unit in Argentina to Grupo Clarin, but Argentina's telecommunication regulators rejected the sale on Sept. 25.

Nextel's network works on decades-old radio technology that lets customers use their cell phones like walkie-talkies. Modern smartphones, on the other hand, have an array of instant messaging options that have made the push-to-talk function obsolete.

Its Nextel Brazil unit generated $303.2 million in service and other revenues and $78.8 million in segment losses for the three months ended June 30 .

While rivals are already operating fourth-generation (4G) cellular networks in Brazil's biggest cities, Nextel is just building its own network and relying on rules that allow small carriers from paying interconnection fees.

Steve Shindler, NII Holdings chief executive officer, said in the company's latest quarterly earnings statement that "a challenging macroeconomic environment" and currency headwinds would affect its business in Brazil and Argentina for the rest of the year.

He added that the company was "implementing contingency plans to help us reach our long-term goals" and cost-saving strategies to boost profitability, in addition to building out its 3G customer base in Brazil.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York and Guillermo Parra Bernal in Sao Paulo; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)