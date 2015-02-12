The company logo of Nike is shown at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The world's largest sportswear maker Nike Inc (NKE.N) said Chief Financial Officer Donald Blair would retire in October.

Andrew Campion, currently senior vice president of finance, strategy and investor relations, will succeed Blair, effective Aug. 1, the company said.

Blair, who has been Nike's CFO for more than 15 years, will remain in the role till July 31, and will remain with the company till Oct. 31 to support the transition, Nike said.

