EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
The world's largest sportswear maker Nike Inc (NKE.N) said Chief Financial Officer Donald Blair would retire in October.
Andrew Campion, currently senior vice president of finance, strategy and investor relations, will succeed Blair, effective Aug. 1, the company said.
Blair, who has been Nike's CFO for more than 15 years, will remain in the role till July 31, and will remain with the company till Oct. 31 to support the transition, Nike said.
(Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.