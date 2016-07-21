The augmented reality mobile game ''Pokemon Go'' by Nintendo is shown on a smartphone screen in this photo illustration taken in Palm Springs, California U.S. July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich/Illustration

TOKYO Shares of Japan's McDonald's Holdings Co (2702.T) jumped to their highest level since 2001 in early trade on Thursday after the company said it would collaborate on the Pokemon GO game "soon".

The stock jumped as much as 7.4 percent to 3,775 yen, its highest since 2001. It gained 5.3 percent and 9.8 percent on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, on a media report that the fast-food chain would become the game's first sponsor.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)