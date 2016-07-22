Exclusive: Deutsche poised to settle over Russian 'mirror trades' - sources
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank may settle investigations by British and U.S. authorities into so-called mirror trades by Russian clients as soon as Tuesday, sources told Reuters.
TOKYO Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (5401.T) and trading firm Sumitomo Corp (8053.T) have renewed their contract with Britain's BP (BP.L) to supply line pipes.
The new contract is effective for five years from July 1, with an option to extend the contract for another five years, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Corp said on Friday.
A plunge in global oil prices CLc1 LCOc1 since mid-2014 has forced a number of oil and gas companies to scale back capital spending plans, hurting companies like Nippon Steel that saw orders for its seamless pipes, including line pipes, falling about 30 percent in the financial year ended March.
PARIS French authorities will head to London next week for a roadshow to try to lure financial jobs to Paris which will show off the French capital's advantages versus Frankfurt as an alternative to Britain's financial centre.
ANKARA/PARIS A row over U.S. visa bans may further weaken Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's efforts to attract foreign investors to Iran, particularly if it slows the implementation of deals for Western aircraft, officials and analysts said.