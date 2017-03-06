Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness smiles during a news conference announcing Michelle O'Neill as his replacement for the upcoming elections, in Belfast, Northern Ireland January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELFAST Martin McGuinness, Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister who stepped down in January because of illness, has spent the last two weeks in hospital due to severe side effects from his treatment, the Irish News reported on Monday.

The 66-year-old former IRA commander, a key figure during five decades of conflict and peace in Northern Ireland, has not disclosed his illness but described it as very serious when he said he was not physically able to continue in his role ahead of recent elections.

The Irish nationalist party, which recorded its best ever result to almost come out on top in regional elections in the British province for the first time, will not be commenting on McGuinness' health, Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams said.

"I want to take the opportunity of sending best wishes to Marin and (his wife) Bernie and their family but they have asked for privacy and I would ask that that be observed," Adams told reporters.

(Reporting by Ian Graham, editing by Padraic Halpin and Guy Faulconbridge)