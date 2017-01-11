LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said political uncertainty in Northern Ireland must not be allowed to affect the peace process that has largely ended decades of sectarian violence in the province.

Northern Ireland's deputy leader, Martin McGuinness resigned on Monday, effectively collapsing its devolved government and risking political paralysis in the region as Britain plans its exit from the EU.

"The progress that has been made in Northern Ireland has been hard-won and we must all recognise that we don’t want to put that progress in jeopardy," May told parliament on Wednesday.

"That is why I think it is so important for the government and for all parties to work as hard as we can to see a resolution to this issue so we can see a return to the power-sharing institutions."

