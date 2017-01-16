FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C), Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster (L), and deputy first minister Martin McGuinness pose for the media at Stormont Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Charles McQuillan/Pool/File Photo

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May made a last-ditch attempt to get Northern Irish leaders to solve a political impasse, stressing that political stability would give the province a stronger voice in Britain's Brexit preparation, her spokeswoman said on Monday.

Britain's Northern Ireland minister is set to call an early election in the province on Monday, a week after the resignation of Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness effectively toppled the devolved government led by First Minister Arlene Foster.

"She (May) spoke to both Arlene Foster and Martin McGuinness, wanting to encourage them to take what time is left today to try and find a resolution," the spokeswoman said.

"Having clear political stability and ministers in place in Northern Ireland provides a greater opportunity for them to have their voice heard," she added.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)