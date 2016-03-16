U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at a Women's History Month reception at the White House in Washington March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama met with two Northern Ireland leaders and commended them on the progress being made towards peace, the White House said on Wednesday.

Obama dropped by a meeting on Tuesday between Vice President Joe Biden, Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, the White House said in a statement.

Obama and Biden urged the ministers to move forward with implementation of the Stormont House Agreement of December 2014 and the Fresh Start Agreement of November 2015, the statement said.

