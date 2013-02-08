YOKOHAMA, Japan Nissan Motor Co (7201.T)'s dealership inventory level in China, where sales and production have suffered since anti-Japan protests broke out last September, has returned to normal, an executive said on Friday.

The Japanese automaker said its dealerships had more than two months of vehicle supply in China at one point after the demonstrations, which were triggered by a row over disputed isles, but that has dropped to about 1.1 to 1.2 months of supply, said Executive Vice President Hiroto Saikawa.

Nissan sold 1.18 million vehicles in China in 2012, down 5.3 percent year-on-year. The carmaker's sales in the world's biggest auto market plunged 31 percent in October-December from the same period a year ago, while they rose 22 percent in January.

(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)