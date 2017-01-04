HSBC to close 117 branches in Britain, cut 380 jobs
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
Nissan Motor's (7201.T) premium brand Infiniti sold more than 230,000 vehicles globally in 2016, a 7 percent annual rise, Infiniti said on Wednesday, a record year for a marque that trails rivals in the increasingly crowded premium market.
The brand distantly lags German luxury competitors like BMW AG (BMWG.DE), which can sell almost as many vehicles in a single month, and second-tier luxury leaders like Toyota's (7203.T) Lexus, which sells at least twice as many cars each year.
Infiniti annual sales grew 4 percent year-on-year in the United States, its largest market, to more than 138,300, while China sales rose 3 percent to 41,590.
In December, Infiniti sold 27,200 vehicles globally.
(Reporting by Jake Spring in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.
LONDON Nerves around France's presidential election are starting to play out in debt markets, although the euro seems as yet unruffled by a vote which could pose the biggest existential threat to the single currency bloc since the 2011/2012 debt crisis.