Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) is recalling five 2013 model year vehicles, including top sellers Altima and Sentra, because the front passenger airbag may not deploy in a crash, the automaker told U.S. regulators.

The models in the recall are Nissan's Altima, Sentra, Pathfinder and Leaf as well as Infiniti JX35, it said on Wednesday.

Nissan did not supply the number of vehicles involved in the recall, or when they were manufactured. The reported recall affects only models sold in the United States. Nissan did not say whether vehicles in other countries will be recalled.

Sensors that determine if a passenger is sitting in a seat may not have met specifications and do not detect a rider, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said. If a crash occurs and no passenger is detected, the air bag may not deploy.

The recall is expected to begin next month.

Dan Passe, a Nissan spokesman at its U.S. headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee, said there have been no reports of injuries or crashes related to this problem.

Nissan determined a recall should be conducted on February 21, two months after the automaker noticed an increasing number of warranty claims from owners who said their airbag detection dashboard warning was lit, according to documents filed with the NHTSA.

Nissan is also recalling 482 Sentras in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, made from September 11 to October 4 last year because fuel tanks were not properly sealed. This may lead to a small leak of gasoline when the tanks are filled, Nissan told the NHTSA.

Passe said no injuries or crashes have resulted from the fuel tank issue.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)