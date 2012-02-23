A man walks past the logo of Nissan Motor Co. at the company's showroom in Yokohama, south of Tokyo February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) said on Wednesday it would recall about 250,000 Juke, Infiniti M, March and other models globally to fix a mechanical glitch in the fuel rail of direct injection engines that could lead to a fuel leak in extreme cases.

No accident or injury has been reported due to the fault, a Nissan spokesman said.

Subject to the recalls are some Juke crossovers produced in Britain, Tiida subcompact cars made in China, March/Micra hatchbacks made in India, as well as Serena minivans and the Infiniti M and QX models produced in Japan between August 2009 and January 2012. About 93,000 of the recalls are in Japan.

Nissan said the fuel rail pressure sensor on certain vehicles could be tightened insufficiently to the fuel rail of the engines and could gradually loosen. The company did not disclose an estimate of the cost of the recalls.

