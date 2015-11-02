YOKOHAMA, Japan Nissan Motor Co is concerned about the French government's growing influence over its partner Renault SA as the Japanese automaker seeks to strengthen their alliance, an executive said on Monday.

"The French state is having a greater say (in Renault) from the standpoint of governance. This is a big issue, and from Nissan's stance this is a concern," Chief Competitive Officer Hiroto Saikawa told reporters.

The Yokohama-based automaker has drawn up proposals to buy a larger stake in its French parent, Reuters reported last week, which could dilute Renault's control of the company amid an escalating power struggle between Nissan-Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn and the French state, Renault's biggest shareholder.

