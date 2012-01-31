Members of the Arctic Monkeys (L-R) Jamie Cook, Alex Turner, Nick O'Malley and Matt Helders pose for a portrait in New York's Central Park May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

LONDON The Arctic Monkeys lead the field with seven nominations at the NME music awards, including best British band, best album and best track.

The shortlists were decided by around eight million public votes, and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on February 29 at London's O2 Academy Brixton.

"We're up for all the big ones -- we're very happy," said Matt Helders, drummer for the Arctic Monkeys. "That's all we do, record or play live, so it's good to be recognised!"

The Sheffield band are nominated for best British band, best live band, best album for "Suck It and See", best track for "The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala", best video and best album artwork("Suck It and See") and most dedicated fans.

Other multiple nominees include Kasabian (best British band, live band and "greatest music moment") and U.S. artist Lana Del Rey who features in the best video and best track categories for "Video Games" and among the best new bands.

Kasabian and The Vaccines are among the acts due to perform at the awards show.

Following is a list of the main category nominees:

BEST BRITISH BAND: Arctic Monkeys; Bombay Bicycle Club; The Horrors; Kasabian; Muse

BEST INTERNATIONAL BAND: Arcade Fire; Foo Fighters; Justice; Odd Future (OFWGKTA); The Strokes

BEST SOLO ARTIST: Adele; Florence + The Machine; Frank Turner; Laura Marling; Miles Kane; Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

BEST NEW BAND: Foster The People; Lana Del Rey; Tribes; The Vaccines; Wu Lyf

BEST LIVE ACT: Arctic Monkeys; Kasabian; Muse; Pulp; Two Door Cinema Club

BEST ALBUM: Arctic Monkeys/Suck It and See; The Horrors/Skying; Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds/Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds; PJ Harvey/Let England Shake; The Vaccines/What did you Expect from the Vaccines?

BEST TRACK: Arctic Monkeys/The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala; Bombay Bicycle/Club Shuffle; Florence + The Machine/Shake It Out; Hurts/Sunday; Lana Del Rey/Video Games

BEST VIDEO: Arctic Monkeys/Suck It And See; Beyonce/Countdown; Hurts/Sunday; Lana Del Rey/Video Games; Tyler, The Creator/Yonkers.

