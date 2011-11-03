CANNES, France The G20 final communique to be released on Friday is unlikely to change previously-used phrasing on foreign exchange rates, as leaders sidestep the contentious issue to focus on the short term implications of a possible Greek default or euro exit.

According to emerging market sources, the terms will likely echo that used by G20 finance ministers when they met in Paris last month.

Countries such as the United States and Brazil were pushing for language that would imply commitment from China to a faster move towards exchange rate flexibility.

On Wednesday, sources said vice-ministers had agreed to a draft that included reference a commitment to move "more rapidly" towards market-determined exchange rates, and also a call for the reduction of "excessive reserve accumulation."

But China is resisting pressures for change and defending the way it manages the yuan. With uncertainty escalating in the euro zone, and Europeans trying to woo Beijing to support the euro rescue fund, sources say the chances are the forex issue will not advance.

The Cannes declaration should be "more on the lines of the last communique," the source said on Thursday.

In Paris, financial ministers agreed on keeping up "continued efforts to move towards more market-determined exchange rate systems and achieve greater exchange rate flexibility to reflect economic fundamentals." (Reporting by Abhijit Neogy and Gernot Heller; Writing by Isabel Versiani; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)