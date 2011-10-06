The 2011 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Israeli scientist, Dan Shechtman, 70, for the discovery of quasicrystals.

Here are details of the last 10 winners of the Chemistry Prize. Frederick Sanger is the only Nobel Laureate who has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry twice, in 1958 and 1980.

2011 Dan Shechtman (Israel)

2010 Richard Heck (United States)

Ei-ichi Negishi (Japan)

Akira Suzuki (Japan)

2009 Venkatraman Ramakrishnan (United States)

Thomas Steitz (United States)

Ada Yonath (Israel)

2008 Osamu Shimomura (Japan)

Martin Chalfie (United States)

Roger Tsien (United States)

2007 Gerhard Ertl (Germany)

2006 Roger Kornberg (United States)

2005 Yves Chauvin (France)

Robert Grubbs (United States)

Richard Schrock (United States)

2004 Aaron Ciechanover (Israel)

Avram Hershko (Israel)

Irwin Rose (United States)

2003 Peter Agre (United States)

Roderick MacKinnon (United States)

2002 John Fenn (United States)

Koichi Tanaka (Japan)

Kurt Wuethrich (Switzerland)

(This story is corrected to reflect The Nobel Committee at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences corrects laureate's first name to Dan from Daniel.)

