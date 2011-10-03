Ralph Steinman, a Canadian-born scientist who won the Nobel prize for medicine on Monday for work on fighting cancer, died of the disease himself on Friday, three days before he could be told of his award.

Steinman, who was 68, won the 2011 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine together with Bruce Beutler and Jules Hoffmann for revolutionizing understanding of the immune system by discovering key principles for its activation.

The Nobel Committee at Sweden's Karolinska Institute, which does not make posthumous awards, appeared not to have known of Steinman's death before making the announcement. It said later it would not name a replacement.

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded since 1901. In that year, Emil von Behring from Germany was awarded the prize for his work on serum therapy, particularly for its use in the treatment of diphtheria.

Here is a list of the last 10 winners:

2011 Bruce Beutler (United States)

Jules Hoffmann (Luxembourg, France)

Ralph Steinman (Canada, United States)