Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (L) and Marxist rebel leader Rodrigo Londono (R), better known by the nom de guerre Timochenko, shake hands after signing an accord ending a half-century war that killed a quarter of a million people in Cartagena, Colombia September 26, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino/File Photo

OSLO Marxist rebel commander Rodrigo Londono congratulated Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Friday after he won the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to end a 52-year old war with the guerrillas.

"I congratulate president Juan Manuel Santos," Londono, better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, wrote on Twitter. Voters narrowly rejected the peace agreement signed by the two leaders in a referendum on Sunday.

Speculation before the prize was that it might be split between Santos and Londono. Londono also hailed Norway, Cuba, Venezuela and Chile, saying peace would be impossible without their help in the process.

